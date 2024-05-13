Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MEG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 225,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.