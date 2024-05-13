Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 3.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. 64,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,581. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

