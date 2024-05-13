Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of WNS worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in WNS by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,291. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.