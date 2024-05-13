Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 47,151 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,151 shares during the period. ExlService comprises about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 420.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ExlService by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ExlService by 475.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 0.6 %

EXLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. 525,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,469. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $1,409,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.