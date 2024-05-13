Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 9,652 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.33. 57,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,431. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.56 and a twelve month high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

