SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

