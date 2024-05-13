Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 9.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 976,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,087,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $518.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

