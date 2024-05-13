Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 2.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 94,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 924,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $58,408.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,675,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.