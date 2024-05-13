Symbol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.03 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $125.03 million and approximately $282,126.63 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,334,730,370 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,127,609 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

