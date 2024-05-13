T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.34

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 42495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,895 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 198,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

