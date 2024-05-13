Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2200474 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,385.70. Insiders bought a total of 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

