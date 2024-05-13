Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $11,284,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,638. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

