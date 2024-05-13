Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.17. 132,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,643. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.