Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,197.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.