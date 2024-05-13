Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,197.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TWODF stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.