TD Securities Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

About VerticalScope

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.59. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$3.11 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

