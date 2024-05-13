Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 188,405 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after buying an additional 420,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. 113,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

