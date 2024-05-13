Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 59,095 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 635.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lear by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lear by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $132.53. 18,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $120.48 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

