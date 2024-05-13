Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,719 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $83.64. 203,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,484. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

