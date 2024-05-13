Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.