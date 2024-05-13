Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,544,000 after purchasing an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 405,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.22. 173,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,238. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

