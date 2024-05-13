Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,763,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,625,000 after acquiring an additional 189,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.59. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

