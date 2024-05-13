Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,592 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ferguson by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.49. 21,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $142.27 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

