Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 24,763 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,624,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 139,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average is $181.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

