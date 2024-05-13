Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,397 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Loews worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L remained flat at $77.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,976. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

Insider Activity

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

