Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 53,002 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.48. 117,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

