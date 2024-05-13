Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 615,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SBH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 340,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

