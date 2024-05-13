Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,287 shares of company stock worth $19,160,409. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,894. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.87 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

