Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,945 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of FTAI Aviation worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $150,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $78.53. 11,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,857. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

