Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 56,209 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.08. 1,012,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028,407. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.