Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,688 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

