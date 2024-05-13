Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,063 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.86. 13,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

