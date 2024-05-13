TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,573 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after buying an additional 781,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in TEGNA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.43. 855,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,378. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

