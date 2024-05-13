Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Telos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telos

Telos Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,957. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.