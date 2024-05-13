Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TNYA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.61. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 240,436 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.