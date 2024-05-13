Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 4269241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,328,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after buying an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

