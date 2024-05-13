TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Update

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,775. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 522,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

