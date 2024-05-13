Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $125.26. 1,059,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.