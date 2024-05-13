Terran Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,154.83 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $413,543.47 and $14,154.83 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

