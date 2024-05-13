Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. On average, analysts expect Terran Orbital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Terran Orbital Stock Up 1.0 %
LLAP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,949. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.
