TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the April 15th total of 69,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. 76,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.01). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.14% and a negative net margin of 2,897.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
