The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 211,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,420,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,944. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

