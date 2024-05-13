The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $142.19. 220,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

