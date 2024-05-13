The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.99.
