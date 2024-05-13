The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $48.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,040. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

