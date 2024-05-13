The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $8.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 1,549,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,203. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

