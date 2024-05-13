The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $3.50

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 228.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. 10,748,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989,363. The firm has a market cap of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

