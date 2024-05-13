The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $138,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $453.59. 1,578,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,644. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.