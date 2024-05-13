The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 0.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $457.20 and last traded at $455.95. Approximately 373,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,338,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

