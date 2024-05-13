The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.45. 13,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

