The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. 133,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

